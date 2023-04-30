Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.

It’s a genetic disorder that can strike at any time and kill you immediately—and most people don’t even know they have it.

Tia and Logan Hansen make the most of every moment with their kids Cove, Lydia, and little Skylar.

“I just feel grateful that I’ve lived a normal life and so grateful that my kids are just these crazy, fun, awesome kids,” said Tia Hansen, who is living with SADS.

Grateful they are healthy even though all three tested positive for Long QT Syndrome, a type of SADS—or Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome, a genetic disorder that Tia was diagnosed with when she was just 11.

“At first, it was, it was a really big deal. It was a very scary,” Tia said.

Her aunt was the first to find out she had it, followed by her dad, and two of her siblings. That’s not unusual. If someone in your family has SADS, their children have a 50 percent chance of also having it.

Alice Lara runs the SADS Foundation. Her mission—to get the word out.

“Letting people know there’s something to check out as family history is number one,” said Alice Lara, president and CEO of the SADS Foundation.

“The important thing is recognition and the warning signs that can cause trouble,” said Susan Etheridge, MD and pediatric cardiology and electrophysiology at the University of Utah.

The main symptoms—fainting, seizures, or shortness of breath during exercise, being startled by doorbells, alarm clocks or telephones. University of Utah pediatric electrophysiologist Susan Etheridge said to watch out for a history of unexpected, or unexplained sudden death in your family before the age of 40.

“They never put two and two together and know that that single car accident or that drowning was in fact a SADS condition,” Dr. Etheridge said.

SADS is treatable, usually with just a daily dose of beta blockers.

“I’ve lived my whole life being perfectly healthy, asymptomatic. The other kids have been perfectly wild kids. You wouldn’t ever guess that they’re on beta blockers,” Tia went on to say.

The most important thing, they know they have it. They can control it and live normal, healthy lives.