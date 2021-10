This adorable 12-week puppy is up for adoption at the ANNA Shelter. She is one of seven that are available for adoptiom.

The ANNA Shelter is going with a Mountain Cur type of mix. She is already close to 20 pounds.

Puppies require patience as well as a lot of work and training. The shelter says to be prepared for that.

If you’re interested in adopting this 12-week old puppy or learn more information, you’re asked to call 814-451-0230 or visit https://www.theannashelter.com/