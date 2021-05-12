JET Pet- Ace

Meet Ace! He is tonight’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Ace is described as handsome and charming. He is a young adult neutered male pit bull/ retriever mix. Ace is about two years old and weighs about 50 pounds. He was surrendered to the Erie Humane Society because his family was unable to care for him properly.

Ace was significantly underweight and had small sores on his legs. Fortunately, Ace gained weight quickly and his wounds are healing. He is outgoing and a social, young dog. He loves people and gets along well with most dogs. However, Ace has a high prey drive and must find a home without cats or other small animals.

He must find a home without cats or other small animals. Ace would make a great addition to an active family that has older children and lots of time to share with him, playing, and helping him learn new things.

If you would like to adopt Ace, you’re asked to call 814-835-8331 or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt