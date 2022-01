Meet Ace! He is Friday’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Ace came in as a stray and he does have some vision problems as he is completely blind in one eye. He can see a little bit out of the other eye.

Ace is probably 13 years old, he is every bit a senior. He loves hanging out in his bed, he does fine with other dogs.

For more information on Ace or to learn more information on The ANNA Shelter, you’re asked to call (814) 451-0230 or visit https://www.theannashelter.com/