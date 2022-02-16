JET Pet: Adele

Meet Adele! She is Wednesday’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

She is a 7-year old Siberian Husky mix that has spent her life breeding in a puppy mill until her recent release in January.

Adele was terrified of everything when she came to the Humane Society, having had no real life experience outside of the chicken cage that she was kept in. She had spent the past six weeks working on socialization, new experiences, and opening up and learning to trust humans.

Adele has come a very long way, but truly needs the stability of a loving family who are committed to continuing her rehabilitation. She has been around other puppies at the shelter and interacts well with them and has had no problem with other dogs. She would do best in a quiet home with a relaxed environment.

While she has met children and seemed interested in them, officials at the Humane Society would recommend her to go to a home with older children who respect her space or a home with no children. This is due to her timid nature.

For more information on Adele or to learn more on the Erie Humane Society, you’re asked to call (814) 835-8331 or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt