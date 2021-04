It’s kitten palooza at the ANNA Shelter for Friday night’s JET Pet!

These kittens are nine weeks old and have their age appropriate vaccines, parasite control, and pediatric spay and neuter.

The kittens came in as strays and five are ready for adoption.

If you are interested in adopting one of the five kittens, you’re asked to call the ANNA Shelter at 814-451-0230.