Jet Pet- Aiden

Meet Aiden.

Aiden is a four-month-old kitten who came to the Erie Humane Society with his three siblings.

Aiden loves cuddles and has a lot of energy. He needs a good home to run off some of that energy.

Because he is only a kitten, he’s pretty adaptable, so he should do very well in any home.

If you are interested in Aiden, you can fill out an application HERE or do so when you see him in person.

