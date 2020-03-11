Jet Pet- Annie

This bundle of love is looking for a very special new home!

Annie is a 14-year old Lab mix that was surrendered to the Humane Society because her owner was no longer able to care for her. Now, she’s hunting for the perfect place to live out her golden years.

Unfortunately, Annie has some medical concerns, including a cancerous mass on the shoulder that is not able to be removed. Fortunately, Annie is not bothered by the mass and still loves to play and go for walks. But, her favorite activities include snack time and movie nights, or anything that involves her getting oodles of attention, love and snuggles.