Jet Pet — Axel

Today’s Jet Pet is Axel. He’s a two-year-old Pit Bull who came to the Erie Humane Society through the animal abuse division.

He is a good dog on his own in the house, and is okay to play with other dogs at the park.

He’s still going through basic training, but he is learning fast. He is house-trained.

If you think you might like to adopt this great dog, click HERE and apply.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.