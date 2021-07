Meet Bailey! She is tonight’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Bailey is about a 2-3 year old American Bulldog Mix.

She loves her toys and loves to play. Bailey does pretty good with other dogs, but she could definitely use some training.

She came to the ANNA Shelter as a stray. She’s described as a very happy girl, loves everybody, and likely has too much energy for small children.

If you’re interested in giving Bailey a forever home, call the ANNA Shelter at 814-451-0230.