Jet Pet- Bandit

Meet Bandit! He is stunning and active!

Bandit is a young, neutered male Australian Cattle Dog mix. He is about a year and half old and weighs about 76 pounds.

Bandit was adopted from another shelter as a puppy buy sadly proved to be too much for his family and landed himself back in a shelter. He is a typical Cattle Dog mix.

He is energetic, outgoing and looking for something to do. He loves going for walks and loves playing fetch.

Bandit is a smart and talented dog but has not had enough structure and activity to keep him healthy and happy.

As a result, he is looking for a knowledgeable new owner that will help him learn new things and lose weight.

Bandit is social with people, but would do best in a home without children. He is also overbearing with other animals, so he would do best in a home without cats or dogs.

If you are looking for a dog to keep you on your toes and being an activity partner, come meet Bandit!

To learn more about the Erie Humane Society, you can call 835-8331 or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/