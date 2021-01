Meet Bella! She is tonight’s Jet Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Bella is two years old and is a Catahoula Leopard Dog and Husky mix.

Bella has a unique color scheme and eye color. She loves to be outside.

Catahoulas are a working breed. She would be fantastic on a farm or with an active owner.

She’s selective with her dog friends but Bella does not get along well with cats.

If you’d like to adopt Bella and give her her forever home, you can call the ANNA Shelter at 451-0230.