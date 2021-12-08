Jet Pet: Bella

Meet Bella. She is this week’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.
She is a four-year-old Sheppard mix who arrived at the shelter due to a cruelty case.
When she arrived at the shelter, she was very pregnant and delivered eight beautiful puppies at the shelter.
She is super lovely, likes to be a lap dog, and loves to play.
She is dog selective so she probably won’t do well in a home with cats.
She would be really blessed to be in a home for the holidays.
Contact the Erie Humane Society if you are interested in Bella.
