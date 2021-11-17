JET Pet: Benny

Benny is a 7-month old Lab/Collie mix who has been with Paws Along the River since August.

He is described as a very calm puppy who loves people. All Benny wans is love, cuddles and your approval. He enjoys going for walks and playing in the yard with his dog friends.

Benny is good with cats but would do best in a home with older children.

He is a smart puppy who would benefit from an obedience class. Paws Along the River is looking for an owner who has time to spend with Benny and give him the wonderful life he deserves.

If you’re interested in giving Benny a forever home as well as learn more information on Paws Along the River, you’re asked to call (814) 724-1961 or visit https://www.pawsalongtheriver.org/