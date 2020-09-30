Jet Pet- Biscuit

Charming and sweet, Biscuit is a young adult neutered male Border Collie mix.

Biscuit is about a year old and weights about 40 pounds. Biscuit was surrendered to the shelter because he was not a good fit for his previous home.

He has a high prey drive and was not good with the chickens that lived at his previous home.

As a result, Biscuit is looking for a home without small prey animals such as chickens. He does, however, seem to get along well with most other dogs.

He tends to be shy at first. Once he is comfortable, he is very affectionate!

He is also very smart and loves to learn. He would love to learn obedience skills or maybe even agility.

If you are looking for a loyal and smart dog to keep you on your toes, then come check out Biscuit at the Erie Humane Society! You can call them at 835-8331 or on their website https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/