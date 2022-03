Meet Bobby! He is Friday’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Bobby is a Terrier mix and gets along well with just about everybody. He would be great with a family that has other dogs and dogs with his energy level.

He is also great with kids.

For more information on Bobby or to learn more information on the shelter, you’re asked to contact the ANNA Shelter at (814) 451-0230 or visit https://www.theannashelter.com/