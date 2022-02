Meet Bold! He is Friday’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Bold is a 6-year old neutered male. He is a Pit Bull but he is described as the cuddliest and loving dog.

He does get along with other dogs as long as they’re low energy like him. If you’re looking for a quiet, nice buddy to hang out with, if you love clingy dogs, Bold is the dog for you.

For more information, you’re asked to contact the ANNA Shelter at (814) 451-0230 or visit https://www.theannashelter.com/