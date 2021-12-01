JET Pet: Bones

Meet Bones! He is this week’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Bones is a five-year-old neutered male and he is looking for a home. He was brought to the shelter by his previous owners because they were unable to care for him any more.

The Erie Humane Society is looking to find a him a home with no kids and no other animals because of his energy level.

He is a shepherd mix so they’re looking for a home where he can be the only pet and get all of the attention.

If you’re interested in Bones or need more information about the Erie Humane Society, you can click here.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists