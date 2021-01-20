Meet Boomer! He is tonight’s Jet Pet!

Boomer is taking up residence at Paws Along the River in Warren.

Boomer is a wonderful coonhound mix who came to the shelter in October.

He is approximately four years old and weighs 55 pounds. Boomer is extremely affectionate and friendly, so don’t let his big bark fool you. He loves attention and has a way of making people laugh every day with his silly personality.

He enjoys playing fetch, going for car rides, taking a walk, and squeaky toys. His favorite thing to do is sit by your side and have his head scratched. He does well with other dogs and children ages 13 and up.

But Paws Along the River advises no cats or young children because of his size and energy.

Boomer is neutered and current on all his vaccinations.

If you think you’re interested in Boomer, you are asked to give Paws Along the River a call at 726-1961 or visit pawsalongtheriver.org