Jet Pet- Bourbon

Meet Bourbon! He is tonight’s Jet Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Bourbon is one of four German Shepherds that were surrendered by a backyard breeder.

Bourbon is four years old, he weighs about 70 pounds and is neutered.

The three females that they surrendered were already adopted.

He is good with kids and other dogs, but it’s not clear how Bourbon will be with cats.

If you’re interested in Bourbon, the ANNA Shelter is looking for an owner who is familiar with the German Shepherd breed.

If there are any questions, you are asked to call the ANNA Shelter at 451-0230