Jet Pet- Brandee

Meet Brandee!

Brandee is a one-year-old lab mix who was brought to Paws when her owner became ill and could no longer care for her.

Brandee is a strong, smart, active, puppy who will need an active experienced owner with time to exercise her body as well as her mind.

She enjoys going foe walks, playing fetch, and any activity that involves water. Brandee knows how to sit, shake, and is working on the down command.

She is eager to learn and would benefit from an obedience class to brush up on her manners.

Brandee does well with cats and other dogs. She will require a home with children 16 and older.

Brandee is spayed, current on all vaccinations, and ready to go to her forever home.