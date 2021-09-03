Jet Pet — Bruiser & Bro-Mingo

This week’s Jet Pets are chihuahuas Bruiser and Bro-Mingo. They guys are a bonded pair of brothers.

Bruiser is definitely more independent. He’s very outgoing and likes attention.

Bro-mingo is a little bit more on the shy side. He gets his confidence from his brother.

When the Anna Shelter separated them, it wasn’t good. So, if you have room for one chihuahua, you have room for two.

They are very good together, so the adoption fee is being waived. If you adopt one, You get the other at no cost.

They are six and eight pounds, and they are six-years-old. They get along with kids, dogs and cats, but they are probably best around older kids because of their size.

The Anna Shelter has extended hours this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

