JET Pet: Bruno

Meet Bruno! This is Friday’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Bruno came to the shelter as a stray and was in really bad condition. He was not only filthy but he was loaded with fleas and absolutely terrified. Like Boxers that are white traditionally are deal, so is Bruno.

Bruno loves other dogs and, in every other way, he is a puppy. He has a lot of energy and described as very sweet and very friendly.

The ANNA Shelter is looking for a home that has experience with deaf dog.

For more information on Bruno and the other animals at the shelter, you’re asked to call (814) 451-0230 or visit https://www.theannashelter.com/