Jet Pet- Buddy and Stumpy

Meet Grey! He is a neutered 2-year-old beauty!

He was found as a stray and the vet found out he is FIV +. feline immunodeficiency virus. The virus depletes the number of white blood cells, which eventually makes the cat less able to fight off infection. However, because it is such a slow acting virus, many FIV positive cats can enjoy a normal lifespan with no apparent health problems resulting from the virus. FIV is species specific. It can only be transmitted from cat to cat, not to humans or other animals.