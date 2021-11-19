JET Pet: Cattle Dog Mix Puppies up for adoption

Tonight’s JET Pet is one of ten Cattle Dog Mix puppies at the ANNA Shelter. There is one boy and four girls left.

Make sure you do your breed research because these dogs are bred for a purpose. She has a very active mind and is looking for someone who like to do agility or like to go hiking or herding. There will be times when she wants to be cuddled and be a puppy, but an active owner would likely be best.

She does not mind cats and loves children.

If you’re interested in adopting one of these puppies, you’re asked to contact the ANNA Shelter at (814) 451-0230 or visit https://www.theannashelter.com/