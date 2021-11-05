Jet Pet- Chevy

Jet Pet
Meet Chevy.

Chevy came to The Anna Shelter in a litter of three. His sister Lexus was adopted, but Chevy and Ford are both still available.

The Shelter currently has three different litters of puppies. They will require a lot of work and a lot of patience to train and house break, but they will be worth it for the cuddles you will receive this winter.

The puppies currently available range from medium- to large-sized dogs, everything from chihuahua mixes to Dobermans.

To find out more about the puppies and other pets available, click HERE.

