Jet Pet- China

We’d like to introduce you to tonight’s Jet Pet… her name is “China.”

China is a beautiful and sweet adult spayed female pit bull mix. She is about four years old and weighs approximately 62 pounds.

She was surrendered to the Erie Humane Society because her owner was not able to care for her. As a result, she is looking for a loving new home. She is a very sweet girl, but tends to be a little nervous around strangers.

Fortunately, it doesn’t take her long to warm up to new people and to enjoy attention. China is also shy around new dogs and will need a slow introduction to help her become more comfortable. Once she is comfortable, she would likely fit well into a home with a laid back dog.

China would do best in a home where she will get a short, daily walk and lots of love. If this sounds like your perfect adoption, come meet China! The adoption fee is $180