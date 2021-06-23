JET Pet- Cordelia

Meet Cordelia! She is a 1-year old spayed female, domestic shorthair Calico and is Wednesday’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

She was one of the 16 cats rescued from the hoarding case on Lighthouse Street at the end of May. She is a very sweet and affectionate girl who loves to be held and cuddled.

Cordelia gets along great with other cats and would do well in a home with children. It’s not certain about how Cordelia would be in a home with dogs, but it’s believed she may be able to acclimate to a dog with slow introductions.

If you are looking for a loving cat who is much more sugar than spice, you can come meet Cordelia.