Jet Pet- Dancer

Dancer is a young adult neutered male Great Pyrenees mix and he is described as handsome and charming!

Dancer is about three years old and weighs about 85 pounds. He will require a special home to keep him happy and health.

He loves people that he knows but he can be weary of strangers. He also seems to be okay with female dogs but tends to be territorial around male dogs. He is not good with cats or other small animals.

Dancer was picked up as a stray and sadly went unclaimed.

If you are looking for a loyal and handsome dog to complete your home and you don’t mind the extra grooming, you can come meet Dancer at the Erie Humane Society.

You can call the Erie Humane Society at 835-8331 or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/