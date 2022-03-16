Meet Dason! He is Wednesday’s JET Pet from Paws Along the River.

Dason is a Shar Pei Mix and about seven years old. He has been with Paws Along the River since November 2019. Dason, along with 45 other dogs, was rescued from a hoarding situation.

The hope is that Dason’s new owner is a patient owner who is willing to take his or her time to work with him and make him feel adjusted to his new life.

He does well with dogs and cats, but Paws Along the River has advised against children under the age of ten.

If you’re interested in Dason or would like more information on Paws Along the River, you’re asked to call (814) 726-1961 or click here.