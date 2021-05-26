Jet Pet- David

Meet David! He is tonight’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

David is a six-year old neutered male, domestic shorthair cat and described as the “Sweetest Guy Ever”

David came to the shelter in February as a stray and had a noticeable injury on his neck. As the staff began to clean the matter that was covering the spot, it revealed a golf ball-sized open wound on David’s neck. He was transported to Glenwood Pet Hospital to be examined.

During the exam, it was determined that he is FIV+. Thankfully, the wound wasn’t as serious as it looked and the staff was able to treat him with antibiotics. David healed in record time.

He is a super affectionate cat with lots of love, purrs and snuggles to give. He’s a very social and talkative and would make a great companion for anyone that is looking for an affectionate lap cat.

If you’re interested in adopting David, you can contact the Erie Humane Society at 814-835-8331, stop in and fill out an application to meet David, or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/adopt.