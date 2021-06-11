JET Pet- Diesel

Meet Diesel! He is tonight’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Diesel is a Chocolate Lab and he’s about seven to eight years old.

Diesel was an owner surrender after they were unable to take care of him. Diesel is good with other dogs and loves kids, but no cats.

He has some bald spots after battling a flea problem, but he is being treated and is well on his way to being cured.

If you would like to adopt Diesel and show him his new forever home, you’re asked to contact the ANNA Shelter at (814) 451-0230.