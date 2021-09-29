JET Pet: Dixie

Meet Dixie! She is Wednesday night’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Dixie is a five-year old German Shepherd mix brought to the Erie Humane Society through the partner shelter in Athens, Alabama.

Dixie does like other dogs, but she does get intimidates by much bigger dogs. She would do better in a home with smaller breed dogs as well as dogs that are more laxed.

She is not a fan of cats, so she won’t go to a home with cats.

Dixie does love kids and she could go to a home with middle aged kids, kids that know their space and boundaries. Dixie does get a bit rattled with lots of loud noises and rambunctious toddlers.

If you would like to learn more about Dixie, you’re asked to call the Erie Humane Society at (814) 835-8331 or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/

