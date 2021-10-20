JET Pet: Dixie

Meet Dixie! She is Wednesday night’s JET Pet from Paws Along the River.

Dixie is a 1 1/2 female Beagle mix. She was surrendered to Paws Along the River in July after her owner became ill and was unable to care for her.

She weighs about 25 pounds and she is full grown. She is described as a great dog who loves nothing more than to give and receive affection. She enjoys the company of other dogs and cats and, really, she just wants to be loved.

Paws Along the River is looking for a family who can adopt her and make her another member of the family. Dixie is spayed and is current on her vaccinations.

If you’re interested in Dixie or want to learn more about Paws Along the River, you’re asked to call (814) 726-1961 or visit https://www.pawsalongtheriver.org/