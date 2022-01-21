JET Pet: Doc

Meet Doc! He is Friday’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter and searching for his new forever home.

According to the shelter, Doc kind of looks like he could be a Pit Bull- Dalmatian mix. He is about five years old and probably a solid fifty pounds.

He’s a little on the fearful side and a little tentative at first when he meets new people, but he does love to cuddle.

If you’re interested in Doc or would like more information on the ANNA Shelter, you’re asked to call (814) 451-0230 or visit https://www.theannashelter.com/