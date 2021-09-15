Jet Pet — Duncan

WARREN — Paws Along the River in Warren has a new pet up for adoption.

Duncan is a one-year-old, 80-pound lab-pit mix who has been with paws since January.

He is a very strong, energetic puppy who loves people. He enjoys going for walks, playing — especially ball — and giving big, sloppy kisses.

Duncan will require a very strong owner who has plenty of time to exercise and train him. He is a very smart boy who would benefit from an obedience class. He does well with dogs and cats.

Paws Along the River is looking for an adult-only home, or a home with children who are at least 16 years old.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.