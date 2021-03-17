Jet Pet- Dylan

Meet Dylan! He is this week’s Jet Pet from Paws Along the River in Warren.

Dylan is a 7-year old and 68-pound Shar-Pei mix.

He came to Paws Along the River back in November of 2019 when his owner could no longer provide the care that he needed. Dylan is a shy, quiet dog who loves to go for walks as well as cuddle.

Dylan does do well with other dogs and cats, however Paws Along the River has asked that Dylan’s new forever home be one with no children and he would need a fenced in yard.

If you are interested in Dylan, you are asked to call Paws Along the River at 726-1961 or visit their website at https://pawsalongtheriver.org/