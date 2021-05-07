Jet Pet- Eclipse

Meet Eclipse! He is tonight’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Eclipse is a three-year old Australian Shepherd. You need to do your breed research as they are not a breed for everybody. They have a lot of energy.

This is a breed that was bred for a purpose as herding dogs. If you have a lot of property, have a farm or something they can herd, this would be a great dog for you.

The drawback with him is that he has to be the only dog in the house as he does not like other dogs. He does, however, love cats!

If you are interested in bringing Eclipse into his new forever home, you are asked to call the ANNA Shelter at 814-451-0230.