Jet Pet- Emily

Emily is a sweet girl who would make the perfect sidekick for someone looking for some kitty companionship. She is very loving and affectionate and her number one priority is to just be by your side.

Emily came to the Erie Humane Society as a stray and was missing her right eye. She underwent surgery to have the socket closed up, and had made a full recovery. If you’re ready to open your heart and your home to a gorgeous cat. Now is a great time to adopt.

All adult cats, one year or older are 50% off their adoption through the end of May. You can visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/ to fill out an application and come meet Emily!