Meet Fava! He is Wednesday’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Fava is a 4-month old neutered male Mini Lap Mix! He is described a sweet bunny and looking for his forever home.

Fava was born at the shelter along with a brother and two sisters. Staff at the shelter has socialized them as much as they can.

If you’re interested in Fava or learning more about the Erie Humane Society, you’re asked to call (814) 835-8331 or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/