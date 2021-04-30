Jet Pet- Fee Fee

Meet Fee Fee! She is tonight’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Fee Fee is a 14-year old super senior. She came in with her buddy “King”

She is described as “a lab in a beagle-sized, over stuffed beagle-sized body.”

Fee Fee’s owners passed away and no one in the family was able to take her, so is she looking for a great home. She does have some cataracts too.

The vet did give her a clean bill of health, although she is not very active in this stage of her life. She is sweet and loves everybody, including kids, cats, dogs, she loves them all.

If you’re looking for a great companion and would like to help Fee Fee live out her golden years, you can call the ANNA Shelter at 814-451-0230.