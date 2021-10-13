JET Pet: Finnigan

Meet Finnigan! He is Wednesday night’s JET Pet from the Erie Humane Society.

Finnigan is an 8-year old neutered male looking for his forever home. He was brought to the shelter as a stray by a Good Samaritan and was described as being in rough shape. According to officials at the society. he was flea infested and his skin needed a lot of work.

In addition, Finnigan is FIV+, so the shelter advises you to stay on top of his vet visits and monitor his health closely. Other than that, he will live a long and happy life.

Finngan is good with all animals and children, so he would do great in almost any home.

You’re asked to visit the shelter to fill out an application or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/ to find an application online.

