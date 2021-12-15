JET Pet: Georgie

Meet Georgie! He is Wednesday night’s JET Pet from Paws Along the River.

Georgie is a 6-year old Pug Russell mix and weighs about 20 pounds.

He came to Paws Along the River in August after his owners could no longer give him the adequate care that he needed.

Georgie is described as a very intelligent dog and he knows basic commands, but a training class would help him and help create that bond with you.

He loves to snuggle, very energic and loves to go on walks. Georgie is good with children ages 8 and older as well as good with cats and other dogs.

If you’re interested in Georgie or would like any more information on Paws Along the River, click here,