Jet Pet- Gray

Meet Grey! He is a neutered 2-year-old beauty!

He was found as a stray and the vet found out he is FIV +. feline immunodeficiency virus. The virus depletes the number of white blood cells, which eventually makes the cat less able to fight off infection. However, because it is such a slow acting virus, many FIV positive cats can enjoy a normal lifespan with no apparent health problems resulting from the virus. FIV is species specific. It can only be transmitted from cat to cat, not to humans or other animals.

FIV is transmitted primarily by bite wounds, transmission from an infected cat to an uninfected cat is much less likely in households that have stable social structures (i.e. households in which cats do not fight).

With love and good care however, many FIV+ cats can live normal lifespans. These days, it’s not unusual to find FIV+ cats reaching 15 years or more. Knowing what we now do of the prolonged nature of the condition, euthanasia is totally inappropriate and inhumane.

Grey loves belly rubs. He is sweet and is looking for his forever lap to snooze on.

If interested please fill out an application online at orphanangels.org or on their Facebook page.