Hoyt is Friday night’s Jet Pet.

He does have some issues with the canals of his ears due to a poor crop job on his ears. It’s been taken care of, but a future owner needs to be aware of this.

He’s very smart and knows some basic commands. He is not crazy about other dogs. A controlled meet and greet is best.

He’s a real lover. It’s unknown what Hoyt’s age is but it’s young.

The previous owner had small children and Hoyt didn’t do well with them. It’s best if Hoyt’s new owner has older kids.