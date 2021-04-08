Jet Pet: Hutch

Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
TV Schedule
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Digital Exclusive
This Week in Erie
Employment News
Good Kid
Golden Apple Award
NewsMaker
NewsNation
Loving Giving Local
Coronavirus
Your Local Vaccine HQ
Black History Month
Whats New
Alexa Flash News Brief
Remarkable Women
Video Game News
Top Stories
Crawford County Fair could be making a return in 2021
Video
Unaccompanied minors crossing into the United States could be housed in Erie
Video
Watch Live: Trial resumes for former officer accused in the death of George Floyd
Report: Former NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, including prominent doctor, then himself, in York County shooting
Video
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Headlines
7-Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Weather Academy
Lake Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Digital Exclusive Weather Forecast
2020 Winter Weather Special
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Sports
Local Sports
Local HS Sports News
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
Masters Report
NFL Buffalo
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
NFL on FOX
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Erie BayHawks to cease operations
Mercyhurst Prep Beats Franklin Behind Fitzgerald’s Complete Game
Video
Gannon Takes Two From Mercyhurst, Remains Undefeated
Video
Prep Knocks Off Fort LeBoeuf to Begin H.S. Baseball Series
Video
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Border Report Tour
Dr. Joe Barber
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
Health Reports
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
iRock Fitness Video
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
LECOM Motivation Monday
PI 365
Star Struck
Tech Talk
What’s Cooking
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Japan 2020
Marketplace
Auto Show
Thrifty Thursday
Ask the Professional
Your Wellness Network
Community
Destination PA
See it, Shoot it, Send it
Your Events
LECOM Flu Shot Locations
Contests
Celebrating Seniors
Contests
Past Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Closed Caption
WJET WFXP Mobile Apps
Newsletter sign up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Operation Skilled Workforce
Jobs
Find a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Jet Pet: Hutch
Jet Pet
Posted:
Apr 8, 2021 / 09:21 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 8, 2021 / 09:21 AM EDT
Events Calendar