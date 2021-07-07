Jet Pet: Ida

Ida is a young adult, spayed female Border Collie mix. She is about a year old and weighs about 40 pounds.

She was not a good fit for her previous owner, who lived on a farm with several other species of animals. Unfortunately, she was not safe to be around chickens or other small animals.

So, now she is looking for a new home.

Ida gets along well with other dogs outside and loves to play, but she does not like to share food or be in tight quarters with other dogs. She is looking for a home with other dogs or a home where she will be separated for feeding when she is not being monitored.

She also would love to have daily playtime and exercise as well as consistent training to help her learn manners and gain confidence.

