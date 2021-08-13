Jet Pet — Indie

This week’s Jet Pet is Indie. He’s an eight-year-old Australian Shepherd.

Indie was part of a rescue from 3 weeks ago. The Anna Shelter took 19 dogs and six cats out of that home.

After two weeks, Indie got over his fear of people and is doing much better now. However, he is still clingy. He gets nervous when no one is around.

He’s going to need to go to a quiet home, preferably one with no children and with someone who has experience with this breed. He is neutered, and he is great with other dogs and has lived with cats.

The Anna Shelter is taking applications, but Indie won’t be available to the public until Monday. If you’re interested, contact the Anna Shelter at (814) 451-0230.

