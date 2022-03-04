Meet Izzy! She is Friday’s JET Pet from the ANNA Shelter.

Izzy is a 10-year old Chihuahua that came to the shelter as a stray.

She is described as a dog that loves everybody. At the shelter, Izzy met another Chihuahua and both dogs got along just fine. She likes cats and she’d be fine with kids as long as they’re respectful and understand that she’s a little, old dog.

If you’re interested in Izzy or would like more information on the ANNA Shelter. You’re asked to call (814) 451-0230 or visit https://www.theannashelter.com/