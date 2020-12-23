Meet Jackson! He is this week’s Jet Pet!

Jackson is a young neutered male Cattle Dog/ Hound mix. He is about 10 months old and weighs about 50 pounds.

Jackson was adopted from the shelter as a puppy but sadly proved to be too much for his previous family.

Like most working breeds, Jackson will require tons of exercise, mental stimulation and structured training. He must also find a home without children.

Jackson would do best in a home with an experienced owner that is able to commit time to training and possibly start him in a sport like coursing or agility.

Jackson is very nervous when meeting strangers, but with the proper reinforcement and exposure, he has tons of potential.

Jackson would do best in a home without cats but may fit well in a home with another dog.

If you’re interested in adopting Jackson, you can call the Erie Humane Society at 814-835-8331 or visit https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/